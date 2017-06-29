EXCHANGE NOTICE 29.6.2017 STRUCTURED BONDS



STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 30.6.2017



1 structured bond issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 30.6.2017. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 29.6.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 30.6.2017



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 30.6.2017 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



