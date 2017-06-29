Mindtree Takes ETA MELCO Elevator Co. L.L.C, Live on SAP S/4HANA

BANGALORE and DUBAI, U.A.E, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced the going live of ETA MELCO on SAP S/4HANA.

A leading provider of elevators in the Middle East, ETA MELCO is a Joint Venture Company between M/s. Al Majal Group Co. L.L.C., Dubai, U.A.E (Part of Al Ghurair Group of Companies, Dubai, U.A.E) and M/s. Mitsubishi Group, Japan.

ETA MELCO was considering moving to SAP S/4HANA to integrate all its departments and processes on one single platform with objective of facilitating seamless business process execution, thereby improving overall operational efficiency.

This was achieved through a technology-enabled partnership with Mindtree that leveraged Industry best practices and implemented SAP's market-leading suite of enterprise management applications - Simple Finance, HR and Payroll, Procurement, Sales, Customer Service, Project Systems and Business Intelligence. The solution has simplified the IT landscape and will facilitate in scaling of ETA MELCO's IT operations to enhance their competitive edge in the market place.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Mujeeb, CEO of ETA MELCO quoted, "After an extensive evaluation on various solution providers, the obvious choice was Mindtree. Mindtree gave us the confidence with their wide experience and strong expertise in successfully implementing state-of-the-art SAP S/4HANA across the globe. They are certainly the right implementation partners to execute the first-of-its kind implementation in the Middle East as well as to roll out in our other global territories in the next expansion phase."

"ETA MELCO needed a scalable business platform to improve customer service levels and implement common business processes across their international locations. SAP S/4HANA, SAP's next generation business suite, was their solution of choice. Mindtree is extremely excited about being ETA MELCO's partner in this journey," said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & Managing Director, Mindtree. "It is one of the largest greenfield implementations of S/4HANA in the region."

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital', Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit to http://www.mindtree.com learn more.

