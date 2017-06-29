NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), a client of NNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication is entitled "Bitcoin and Hydroponics Present Prime Investment Opportunities in the Legal Cannabis Space." The article discusses specific areas of interest and growth in the burgeoning marijuana sector, and several key publicly traded companies participating in the market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/bitcoin-hydroponics-present-prime-investment-opportunities-legal-cannabis-space/

"An ongoing roadblock for legal marijuana enterprises has been a lack of banking options, which forces these businesses to conduct cash transactions. SinglePoint has identified bitcoin digital currency as an ideal solution to the numerous challenges of the "unbankable" marijuana industry (http://nnw.fm/8fk1B) and is creating a proprietary bitcoin payment solution that can be implemented in any point-of-sale machine through a simple download, enabling cannabis dispensaries and other marijuana businesses to conduct debit and credit card transactions independent of banks and the FDIC.

"SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) also participates in another high-interest area of the marijuana industry through its acquisition and 90 percent ownership of DIGS Hydro. Through DIGS Hydro, SinglePoint is now able to offer soil and supplies, including hydroponics products, to legal cannabis growers. It also offers consulting services relating to indoor growing and hydroponics. This acquisition has positioned SinglePoint to become a leader in online products, retail stores, cannabis consulting and equipment in California, which is home to thousands of marijuana-related businesses.

"SinglePoint also describes its strategy to increase revenues through the remainder of the year, leveraging the strength of its acquisition-based growth strategy. Such acquisitions are part of SinglePoint's diversified approach to operating within the marijuana industry without ever touching the plant. Earlier this year, the company began funding Convectium, which is a provider of equipment, branding and packaging solutions to the marijuana industry and is the developer of the very first cartridge and vape pen oil-filling machines for wholesale distribution to cannabis dispensaries."

