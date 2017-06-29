TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 --Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of the award-winning PATSCAN CMR™ concealed weapons detection system, announced today it has entered into a reseller agreement with accredited national systems integration experts, Aotea Security (NZ) Ltd. of Dunedin, New Zealand.

Aotea Security is the security specialist arm of the Aotea Group of companies which provides New Zealand's only truly nationwide solution for electronic security, electrical, fire, and communications services. A pragmatic but truly strategic approach to growth and diversification has seen the group grow to enjoy a genuine nationwide footprint of 19 branches and in excess of 850 staff. Today's announcement moves the bar for their security services nationwide with the addition of the PATSCAN CMR concealed weapons detection system as part of their inventory of dedicated solutions.

Patriot One CEO, Martin Cronin notes, "We are very pleased to be working with the team at Aotea. This agreement ushers in a whole new region for our sales efforts and we are delighted that our first partner in the area has the infrastructure and experience to service the entire country of New Zealand. We are moving quickly to finalize matters and look forward to shipping product as soon as possible. We recognize our partnership represents a significant investment in our technology by Aotea, and we are excited by the news that they already have meaningful customer interest. With today's news, our reseller network gets that much nearer to global scale, and moves us considerably closer to our projected year-one sales and revenue goals."

In what has turned out to be a milestone event for Patriot One, initial conversations with Aotea Security began in March when Patriot One was awarded the Anti-Terrorism--Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase in Las Vegas. Subsequent to that event, ongoing and in-depth conversations, combined with increased interest and demand as a result of recent global events rapidly led to today's agreement.

"Aotea Security is very excited to partner with Patriot One Technologies and to bring its PATSCAN CMR radar device and software solutions to New Zealand," expressed Alistair Hogg, CEO of Aotea Security. "With daily reports of terror attacks around the globe, the PATSCAN covert weapon detection system can help our clients' security teams immensely; allowing them to deter, detect and defend against acts of violence within their office buildings, entertainment venues or places of worship."

About Aotea Security (NZ) Ltd.

Aotea Security was founded in 1997 with a focus on delivering solutions to clients rather than simply products, and by understanding that long-term successful relationships based on trust, service, and shared outcomes offer greater value to all parties to those relationships. A diverse range of skill sets across its staff support a level of maturity in partnering with clients for the development of genuine security strategy which is somewhat unique in the local market, and this underpins decisions around innovation and the adoption and introduction of new technologies. This model has supported the company's strategic objectives to grow into the truly nationwide company in New Zealand that it has become, staffed by passionate, and capable people who support the core values and objectives of the company and of its clients. Aotea Security is an accredited member of the New Zealand Security Association (NZSA) and is the first company in New Zealand to be audited and accredited by the NZSA to meet the New Zealand Government requirements under its Protective Security Requirements (PSR). For more information, please visit www.aoteaelectric.co.nz.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN CMR™ the next generation of its award-winning radar device and software solution. PATSCAN CMR is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system, designed as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Built for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

