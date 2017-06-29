

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ, STZ.B) increased its fiscal 2018 comparable basis EPS outlook to $7.90 - $8.10 driven primarily by strong beer business results. In April, the company anticipated fiscal 2018 comparable basis EPS in a range of $7.70 to $8.00. For fiscal 2018, the beer business continues to target net sales growth in the range of 9 - 11 percent. For the wine and spirits business, the company continues to expect net sales to decrease in the range of 4 - 6 percent. The company affirmed fiscal 2018 operating cash flow target of approximately $2.0 billion and free cash flow projection of $725 - $825 million.



For first-quarter, the company reported comparable basis EPS of $2.34, an increase of 52% from last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.98 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company generated first-quarter consolidated net sales growth of three percent to $1.94 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.95 billion. Organic net sales growth was seven percent, partially offset by the net impact of the Canadian wine business divestiture less acquisition benefits. Net sales for beer increased eight percent. This was driven primarily by volume growth and favorable pricing.



On June 28, 2017, Constellation's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.47 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on August 23, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2017.



