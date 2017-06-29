Global Smart Ticketing Market 2017-2023 - Ticket Machine, Ticket System, Smart Parking, Smart Bills and Others

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Ticketing Market - Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report to their offering.

It is estimated that the Smart Ticketing market will witness a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The market is analyzed based on products, verticals, and regions. The products segment is further divided into ticket machine, ticket system, smart parking, smart bills, and others.

Smart ticketing refers to a system in which a travel ticket is stored digitally on a microchip rather than a print out, and is generally embedded on a smart card. Smart ticketing is mainly used in public transport supported by various governments and a sustainable transport policy, which improves the overall transportation services with increased usage of NFC-enabled mobile phones. Smart ticketing has also brought innovation to sports, entertainment, BFSI, and healthcare industries and are being widely implemented in many industries. Globally, increasing demand for cashless payments has enabled smart ticketing companies to innovate on mobile payment options.

The smart ticketing technologies such as NFC, RFID, open payment system, QR code, and barcode are being implemented in transportation, sports, and entertainment industries. The increasing demand for real-time information, mobile & web applications, and smart card is the major driver for the market growth.

The major products covered in the report are ticket machine, ticket system, smart parking, smart bill, and others. Most of the smart ticketing players are offering security-based solutions, which have a huge demand in the smart ticketing market due to increase in fraud activities and the need to provide secure services to the customers. Further, transportation and entertainment industry players are investing in the smart ticketing products such as ticket vending machine, ticket system, smart parking, and smart bill.



The transportation industry is expected to hold the major market share, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023. In the transportation industry, land transport mode segment is expected to contribute the major market revenue followed by airways and water transport. Increasing demand for smart technologies by public transportation authorities and operators to automate their ticketing process is expected to drive the market growth.



Some of the key players included in the report are NXP Semiconductors, Xerox Corporation, Rambus, Cubic Corporation, Gemalto NV, and Others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2 Related Markets

3.2.1 Integrated ticketing

3.2.2 Electronic ticketing

3.2.3 IT Ticketing system



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Ecosystem

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Huge demand from travel and tourism industry

5.3.1.2 Technological advances

5.3.1.3 Improves the efficiency of the existing systems

5.3.1.4 Increase in regulators, transport authorities and operators

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of investments and public security

5.3.2.2 Increase in passengers and their diversified modes of transport

5.3.2.3 Lack mobility and increase in congestion

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Sustainable growth Smart Ticketing Era

5.3.3.2 Huge demand for integrated solutions

5.3.3.3 Increase in demand for intelligent transportation systems (ITS)



6 Technology: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Near Field Communication (NFC)

6.3 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.4 QR code

6.5 Bar code

6.6 Open payment fare systems

6.7 Others



7 Product: Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Ticket Machines

7.3 Smart Parking

7.4 Smart Bill

7.5 Ticketing System



8 Types: Market Size & Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Smart Card

8.2.1 Contactless Card

8.2.2 Contact Card

8.3 Mobile devices



9 Verticals: Market Size & Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Transportation

9.2.1 Land Transport

9.2.1.1 Railways

9.2.1.2 Metros and Trams

9.2.1.3 Buses

9.2.2 Air Transport: Airlines

9.2.3 Water transport

9.3 Sports

9.4 Entertainment

9.5 Others



10 Regions: Market Size & Analysis



11 Vendor Profiles

11.1 Cubic Corporation

11.2 Rambus Inc.

11.3 Infineon Technologies AG

11.4 NXP Semiconductors

11.5 CPI Card Group Inc.

11.6 Xerox Corporation



12 Global Generalist

12.1 Gemalto N.V.

12.2 INSIDE SECURE

12.3 Oberthur Technologies



13 Companies to Watch For

13.1 Confidex Ltd.

13.2 Masabi Ltd.



