FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Notice of AGM

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") announces that in accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM:

The Annual Report and Accounts for the 53 weeks ending 1 April 2017

Circular to members regarding the Annual General Meeting 2017

Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting

Indicative Voting Form for the Annual General Meeting

Copies of the above documents were posted to shareholders on 23 June 2017.

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 (2)(b) additional information is set out in the appendix to this announcement. This information has been extracted from the audited Annual Report and Accounts for the 53 weeks ended 1 April 2017, which is availableon the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. website at www.fullers.co.uk. The Final Results announcement issued on 9 June 2017 included a set of condensed financial statements and a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the Group.

For further information, please contact:

Séverine Garnham, Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

Date: 29 June 2017

Appendix: Directors' responsibility statement

The Annual Report and Accounts for the 53 weeks ended 1 April 2017 contains the following statements regarding responsibility for the financial statements and business review therein.

The Directors confirm, to the best of their knowledge:

that the financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group and Company taken as a whole; and

that the Annual Report, including the Strategic Report, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group and Company taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face. On behalf of the Board Michael Turner Chairman

James Douglas Finance Director