North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: USMJ Announces Make America 420 Friendly Again Fourth of July Rally

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today announced a Fourth of July Holiday Season Social Media Campaign to Rally Support for Marijuana Legalization. The Company is encouraging legalization supporters to re-post the picture below through their favorite social media apps to demonstrate national solidarity for Making America 420 Friendly Again.

North American Cannabis Holdings, widely known as "USMJ" was founded by military veterans. The Company's mission is to support cannabis entrepreneurs by connecting entrepreneurs with anybody and everybody interested in investing one dollar to a million dollars in the future of legal cannabis. USMJ brings entrepreneurs and investors together through partnership in micro-cap public companies traded on the OTC Markets. Investors can buy micro-cap public stock in public holding companies under which entrepreneurs build their cannabis enterprises. Stock purchases help the entrepreneurs get access to investment capital, and if the entrepreneurs have success, investors can enjoy the stock price reaction to the entrepreneurs' success.

USMJ is publicly traded on the OTC Markets and has piloted a variety of entrepreneurial cannabis enterprises. One pilot is now listed on the OTC Markets in a standalone public holding company - Puration, Inc. (PURA) - a cannabis extraction company.

Invest In Entrepreneurial Cannabis Enterprises To Make America 420 Friendly Again

Dozens of entrepreneurial cannabis enterprises are racing toward the future of legal cannabis sourcing investment capital by operating under an OTC Markets listed public holding company. Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB) is making cannabis infused beverages. PotNetwork Holdings (POTN) can't keep cannabis infused gummies in stock. HEMP, Inc. (HEMP) is building out an industrial hemp processing facility. MassRoots (MSRT) is helping cannabis consumers make educated purchasing decisions. Spend some time this Fourth of July Holiday Season Google Searching on entrepreneurial cannabis enterprises publicly traded on the OTC Markets. Find one or two or more that you like and get behind the entrepreneurs.

