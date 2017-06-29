

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation increased unexpectedly in June, preliminary data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Inflation rose to 1.6 percent in June from 1.5 percent in May. Economists had forecast the rate to fall to 1.4 percent.



Energy prices remained flat following May's 2 percent increase. Meanwhile, food inflation rose to 2.8 percent from 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, while they were expected to remain flat.



The harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.5 percent year-on-year in June, in line with expectations, after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous month. Inflation was forecast to slow to 1.3 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP moved up 0.2 percent versus expectations for nil growth. The final data is due on July 13.



