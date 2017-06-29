

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 24 and the third estimate of U.S. GDP data for the first quarter are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc, yen and the euro, it held steady against the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1413 against the euro, 1.2969 against the pound, 0.9581 against the franc and 112.65 against the yen at 8:25 am ET.



