

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican health care plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is not well received by Americans, multiple new national polls indicate, amid uncertainty over the fate of the Better Care Reconciliation Act in the Senate.



Surveys from NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist, USA Today/Suffolk University and Quinnipiac University show that support for the legislation is under 20 percent, and opposition exceeds it by a significant margin.



The survey results, published on Wednesday, came after Senate Republican leaders were forced to delay a vote on the Bill, as they scramble for the 50 votes needed to pass it in the Upper House.



The House of Representatives, where the GOP has clear majority, passed the health care legislation last month.



Four Republican Senators have made it clear that they will not vote for the Bill, while a number of moderate GOP senators have expressed difference of opinion.



The measure repeals Obamacare's individual and employer mandates as well as the law's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others.



In the NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll, only 18 percent of registered voters approved of the health care plan Senate Republicans have proposed.



In the Quinnipiac University poll, the support is even lesser, 16 percent.



Just 12 percent of Americans support the Senate Republican health care plan, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll found.



'Call it a dressed up retread of the last GOP healthcare plan, or simply a wolf in sheep's clothing. Americans aren't buying this latest version of the plan to kill Obamacare,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



