Resverlogix Corp. is developing apabetalone (RVX-208) for treatment of major adverse cardiac events (MACE). The compound is currently in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, treating diabetic patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD). The trial was initiated in 2015. "We believe the trial will take approximately 3 years to complete, targeting topline readout in 2018," John Vandermosten, an analyst with Zacks Small-Cap Research, wrote. "With a potential impact on multiple markers for CVD we are optimistic on a materially significant impact on MACE."

Vandermosten noted that, "The CAD$10 million capital raise should be sufficient to provide the flexibility to negotiate a larger licensing or first right of refusal deal that will support clinical trials and operations until a new drug application can be submitted to the FDA, which we anticipate occurring in 2019."

