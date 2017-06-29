Miscellaneous 40V Silicon MOSFET Company Comparison Report: Manufacturing Process and Materials Used, Packaging Structure, Component Design, Die Size, Electrical Performance and Current Density

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Miscellaneous 40V Silicon MOSFET: Company Comparison" report to their offering.

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the latest innovations in 40V MOSFETs devices. It shows the differences between 18 selected devices from Infineon, International Rectifier (IR), Fairchild, ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. For each device, the report details the manufacturing process and materials used, packaging structure, component design, die size, electrical performance and current density. It then compares the components' electrical performance, technical choices and cost structure.

40V silicon MOSFETs are standard devices commonly used in many applications, such as automotive, industry, computing and storage, home appliances and audio and imaging. According to Yole Développement, the overall market for MOSFETs rated up to 40V was worth $2.64B in 2015.

In the report, we analyze products from the five main manufacturers. Among them Fairchild and IR have been recently acquired by ON Semiconductor and Infineon, respectively. These acquisitions will push the companies to choose, in the near future, between products in the portfolio, based on cost and performance.

We also show the technical choices in the design of the devices and find that the most common design is a gate trench with diode shield. However die dimensions vary widely, leading to cost differences.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c5kct5/miscellaneous_40v

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716