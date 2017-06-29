Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2017) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on ongoing work being done by First Cobalt Corp. (FCC) on the Keeley-Frontier Project near Cobalt, Ont.

First Cobalt Corp. has commenced a surface sampling program at the Keeley-Frontier project (FCC press release 2017-06-14).

The surface sampling program will improve the understanding of the controlling structures in the mineralized system and assess the extent of disseminated cobalt mineralization outside of previously mined structures. By testing for metals away from the main vein system, First Cobalt intends to determine if a cobalt-rich halo extends beyond the high-grade vein system that could be amenable to large-scale bulk-mining methods.

Trent Mell, President and Chief Executive Officer of FCC, commented: "Many Canadian gold mines built over the past two decades resulted from revisiting old high-grade mines and recasting them as lower-grade but higher-tonnage operations. This is our vision for the Cobalt, Ont., camp and our exploration program will now begin to assess the Keeley-Frontier project for bulk-mining potential. Surface sampling is an effective and efficient way to test the metal dispersion around the known silver-mineralized zones. We expect assay results in a few weeks. Structural mapping of these stripped outcrops is also necessary to understand the broader region's bedrock geology and will improve our targeting for the summer drill program."

FCC has also completed a borehole geophysics and televiewer program at the Keeley-Frontier project (FCC press release 2017-06-05).

This phase of the program consisted of taking measures from within six drill holes completed in 2012 on the Beaver Lake fault in an area known as the Keeley extension. The Beaver Lake fault was previously mined but only to a limited extent. The fault is located to the west of the main silver-cobalt ore zone of the Keeley-Frontier mine.

The program is intended to help FCC improve understanding of the controlling structures in the mineralized system. The Woods vein was historically the largest productive vein for Keeley and is well defined. However, other north-trending structures and east-west cross-faults were not well defined. By improving the understanding of the broader structural environment, the company anticipates it will be in a better position to predict where other vein structures may lie.

Dr. Frank Santaguida, Vice-President, Exploration for First Cobalt, commented: "The completion of this phase of our exploration program at Keeley-Frontier is essential to our strategy to unlock the cobalt potential in this camp. These results placed into the context of the ongoing structural mapping program will provide the foundation for planning the drill program this summer, as it will help predict the location of previously unknown vein sets. I am very pleased with the hard work of the field team and we are looking forward to completing the interpretation of the geophysical data in the coming weeks."

Dr. Frank Santaguida, PGeo, vice-president, exploration for First Cobalt, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Shareholders of Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. are reminded to view the filings of First Cobalt Corp. on www.sedar.com for further information regarding the activity of First Cobalt Corp. with respect to the South Lorrain Project.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-cobalt deposits on its flagship Keeley Frontier Project.

