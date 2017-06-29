SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29.6.2017 3.45 PM
Scanfil plc: Notification of managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Engström, Bengt Position: Member of the Board
Issuer Name: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Initial Notification Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20170629085321_3
Transaction details Transaction date: 27.6.2017 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000029905
Volume: 1829 Unit price: 4.15000 EUR
Aggregated transactions: Volume: 1829 Volume weighted average price: 4.1500 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo CEO
For additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo tel. +358 8 4882 111 www.scanfil.com
