Scanfil plc: Notification of managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Engström, Bengt Position: Member of the Board



Issuer Name: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Initial Notification Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20170629085321_3



Transaction details Transaction date: 27.6.2017 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000029905



Volume: 1829 Unit price: 4.15000 EUR



Aggregated transactions: Volume: 1829 Volume weighted average price: 4.1500 EUR



