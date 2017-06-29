F-Secure Corporation, Stock exchange release, 29 June 2017, 15.45 EEST



Finnish Tax Administration's Board of Adjustment has approved F-Secure's appeal related to withholding taxes. The Company will receive a tax credit worth approximately 3 million euros including taxes and interests paid.



The tax credit relates to the decision of Finnish Tax Authority in 2015 to adjust taxation for tax years 2009-2011 based on a partial tax audit. F-Secure appealed the decision and the Finnish Tax Administration's Board of Adjustment approved the appeal in June 2017. This approval does not have an impact on future taxation of the Company. The decision is subject to a 60 days appeal period.



More information regarding the tax audit is available in the 2016 financial statements, disclosure 10, Income taxes.



Eriikka Söderström Chief Financial Officer



