CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- GrowMax Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "GrowMax") (TSX VENTURE: GRO) is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2017 (the "Meeting"), shareholders of the Company approved all matters put before them. At the Meeting, the number of directors of GrowMax was set at seven (90.7% FOR) and included the re-election of Messrs. Abdel Badwi (84.4% FOR), Ron Ho (90.9% FOR), Rakesh Kapur (99.7% FOR), Carlos Lau (99.1% FOR) and Ross C. McCutcheon (90.2% FOR), and the appointments of Messrs. Steven Paxton (99.8% FOR) and John Van Brunt (99.7% FOR) as directors of the Company.

Shareholders also re-approved the Company's stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV Venture Exchange and the appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company.

The Company also announces that the board of directors has granted 200,000 options to each of Mr. Van Brunt and Mr. Paxton in conjunction with their appointments as Board members. Each stock option represents the right to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share. The stock options vest over a two-year period and expire on June 29, 2022.

Abdel Badwi, Executive Chairman, comments: "On behalf of GrowMax's Management and Board of Directors, I thank all of our shareholders for their approval and continued support as we diligently work to advance our projects. I also thank Mr. Ken Geren for his significant expertise and past contributions to GrowMax. Lastly, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Steven Paxton and Mr. John Van Brunt as Board members to the Company. Both Steven and John have extensive knowledge and experience in the fertilizer industry and will be valuable assets to the Company moving forward."

About GrowMax Resources Corp.

GrowMax Resources Corp. is a publicly listed Canadian company (Ticker GRO on TSX-V) focused on exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources on its Bayovar Property, which is located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The Company's vision is to become a leading producer of phosphate and potash fertilizer products in Peru.

GrowMax Resources owns approximately 92% of GrowMax Agri Corp., a private company that owns 100% of the Bayovar Property, which currently covers approximately 227,000 gross acres. The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) and its affiliates own approximately 8% of GrowMax Agri Corp.

