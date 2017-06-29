

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a modest uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing another slight increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended June 24th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 244,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 240,000 from the 241,000 originally reported for the previous week.



