VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hal Kvisle to the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Kvisle brings over 35 years of experience as a leader in the oil and gas, and the utilities and power industries to the Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Hal to the Finning Board of Directors. Hal brings demonstrated and relevant industry experience and expertise to our Board and we look forward to benefitting from his insight," said Doug Whitehead, chair of Finning's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Mr. Kvisle held the position of president and chief executive officer of Talisman Energy from 2012 to 2015. Prior to Talisman, Mr. Kvisle served in various other leadership roles, including as president and chief executive officer of TransCanada Corporation and as president of Fletcher Challenge Energy Canada Inc. Mr. Kvisle currently chairs ARC Resources Ltd.'s Board of Directors and also serves on the Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Board.

Mr. Kvisle holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Alberta and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary.

Finning is committed to building and sustaining a Board with a diversity of knowledge, experience and capabilities that supports the Company's strategic direction. In line with this commitment, Finning is a member of the 30% Club Canada, an initiative that encourages companies to aim for at least 30% female representation on their boards.

About Finning

Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents, and provides parts and services for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

