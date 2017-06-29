NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Heavy Reading (www.heavyreading.com) has released a new report as part of the ongoing Virtuapedia project (www.virtuapedia.com). The project is an innovative, web-based initiative to define the scope of the business opportunity presented by virtualization.

"The Future of Virtualization: The Force (Finally) Awakens" is based on results from Heavy Reading's fourth survey conducted in April 2017. Forty different CSPs are represented in this report, including Tier 1 service providers from all over the world.

"Notable progress has been achieved on development work on high-priority functions," says Roz Roseboro, senior analyst with Heavy Reading and author of the report. "In April 2017, more than half, 55%, had begun work on 25% or more of their high-priority functions, compared with 39% in November 2016. CSPs are also making progress on deploying their high-priority functions into production: The percentage of CSPs with at least 25% of these functions in production grew from 13% in November 2016 to 21% in April 2017."

"The Future of Virtualization: The Force (Finally) Awakens" is available free of charge to all Virtuapedia registrants. To get a free copy of this report as well as access to other reports in the Virtuapedia Research Portal, register here:

