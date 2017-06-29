SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an interview with Mr. Warren Wang, CEO of ChineseInvestors.com Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX). ChineseInvestors.com is a provider of real-time market analysis for U.S.-based Chinese investors and recently announced its entry into the cannabis industry with the development CBD Biotechnology Inc. in British Columbia, Canada. Mr. Wang discusses this move and his vision for the future of the company.

Your company, ChineseInvestors.com, has a long history of building and communicating with a large audience of Chinese-speaking investors. Now you are leveraging that audience as your company enters the cannabis market. Why make this move now, and how do you see the two sides of the business supporting and working with each other?

No Chinese publicly traded company has entered the CBD business, so we are the first, which gives us an advantage. In addition, we are not new to the marijuana industry. We have a few years of experience already, having made an investment in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (MDCL).

As a result, we feel very well positioned to enter a market that has been estimated by an independent third-party to reach 20 billion in sales by 2020. Although CBD for consumption is not legal in China now, we believe CBD can be as large as the coffee industry once it is legalized. China has 1.4 billion people, so if in the future the Chinese people spend just $1 on CBD, that is double the size of the entire CBD industry now. On the day when that opportunity arrives, we will be there and we will be ready.

You recently incorporated a subsidiary, CBD Biotechnology Inc., in British Columbia, Canada. What is the goal of this new venture? What developments can our audience look for in the near future?

It's very exciting to be in Canada, because it's the first G7 country to completely legalize marijuana. Toronto is now the capital city of the marijuana industry. For our business, Canada represents a huge market, as there are nearly 1 million Chinese-Canadian people. We intend to serve these people.

On the Chinese front, you recently launched ChineseHempOil.com. You are also building a retail store in San Gabriel, California, offering hemp-based products and geared toward Chinese-speaking residents. What can you tell us about these potential revenue streams and how they fit into your overall business plan?

Our revenue estimate is $700,000 in our 2017 accounting year and 16 million by 2020. We have faced some headwinds with our retail store, owing to difficulties with a conservative landlord. But such headwinds are to be expected in this industry, and we have responded by turning the store into an educational center and showroom.

So we are building awareness and laying the foundation for positive word-of-mouth at the store, while using this high-touch opportunity to direct consumers to buy from us online at ChineseHempOil.com. On the retail front, we are looking forward to launching our CBD-infused cosmetics line in the China market later this year. CBD is approved for use in cosmetics in China and we feel the potential in the marketplace is huge.

You recently announced a partnership with Launch Haus to help you get some of these initiatives off the ground, including the development of your direct-to-consumer e-commerce, and network marketing divisions. Can you talk a little bit about what drew you to Launch Haus, and how the various sales channels will work together to expand your sales?

We were attracted to Launch Haus's experience and track record and we're confident that our entry into network marketing will be quite successful. We've already received feedback that our product lends itself well to direct selling, so we're moving quickly on this front. We're excited at the sales potential that comes from harnessing a growing and enthusiastic network. One of the benefits for us of working with a team of personal sellers is that they educate consumers, which we feel contributes to the word-of-mouth effect.

Please give us some background on your executive team and key hires as your company takes off in a new direction.

We've brought on Julie Uhler as Chief Operating Officer for the company. Julie is a successful businesswoman with a strong background in both accounting and marketing. An expert negotiator, she has many years of experience starting and running her own companies, both in China and the U.S. We're delighted to have Julie in charge of our product line-up and providing leadership in daily operations.

We've also added Kate Popejoy as Chief Customer Officer. Kate is an American who has lived in China, speaks Mandarin, and has abundant experience in sales and business. She will be making sure our sales experience goes above and beyond customers' expectations so we can build our reputation as the go-to brand for Chinese-speakers interested in the benefits of CBD.

What is your vision for the future of ChineseInvestors.com?

My personal vision is that ChineseHempOil.com spins off from ChineseInvestors.com to become a separate company. While there are synergies between the two companies, I think each company has such strong potential I'd like to see them become independent entities so that they can really stretch out their wings and grow. This is my opinion and my dream at this point. It is not the opinion of the board, nor should it be construed as a forward-looking statement.

