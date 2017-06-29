OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security today announced that it has once again been positioned in the "Leaders" quadrant of Gartner, Inc.'s June 20, 2017, "Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls)." The quadrant is based on an assessment of a company's ability to execute and completeness of vision. Sophos is one of only three vendors to be placed in the Leaders quadrant in this latest report. Sophos is the only IT security company to be consistently positioned as a Leader by Gartner in both the January 2017 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms and the Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management.

"We believe the consecutive placement of Sophos as Leader in this report validates the strength of our vision and our ability to deliver products with the scale, reliability, and highest levels of protection that customers demand," commented Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager of the Enduser and Network Security groups at Sophos. "Organizations of all sizes face known and unknown threats on a daily basis, and they are bombarded with security data and alerts from endpoint to server. To turn all that security data into usable security action, Sophos continues to invest in its synchronized security strategy that directly connects UTM and endpoint security for a faster, more automated response. The above market growth of both our network and endpoint businesses demonstrates that we are meeting a rapidly expanding market need."

The Sophos network security business continues to gain market share due to ease of use, security feature richness and successful integration with its endpoint product. In Sophos' fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, reported billings grew 17.8 percent to $319.1million for the network security business which is well above the reported market growth of 10 percent. For the same period, the UTM and next-generation firewall (NGFW) business represented approximately half of Sophos billings worldwide.

One recent review of the Sophos UTM on the Gartner Peer Insights review site stated, "When we met the team from Sophos over 6 years ago we were looking for a reliable and cost effective security solution for our clients. Not only did they provide that but they also took the time to really understand our business model. They listen to the feedback we provide and use it to drive enhancements in their product and with their team. As a result, they are continuing to help us drive down our support costs by providing innovative solutions that help us secure our client's networks from the increasing number of threats each year."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

