Futurama: Worlds Of Tomorrow Launches Today On The App Store And Google Play

New Mobile Game Brings FUTURAMA Back to the Small Screen in a Big Way with Two Original Trailers Chock-Full of FUTURAMA Goodness

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD! Jam City, via its game studio TinyCo, and FoxNext Games announced that their mobile game Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is available TODAY on the App Store and Google Play. TinyCo has released two new animated trailers alongside the game, one of which reveals the game's all-new story created by Matt Groening, David X. Cohen, and the FUTURAMA writers. This story sets the stage for a galactic adventure that will take players across the universe in search of ancient alien artifacts to restore the fabric of spacetime after it is transformed by one of the universe's most recognizable yet enigmatic creatures: the Hypnotoad.

"Hypnotoad has always been one of Futurama's most mysterious amphibians," said Matt Groening. "In this game we finally get to learn much more about his bizarre abilities and mating habits. Perhaps too much more."

Created in partnership with FUTURAMAcreator and Executive Producer Matt Groening and his Curiosity Company, along with Executive Producer David X. Cohen, original FUTURAMA writers, and Rough Draft Studios, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow blends simulation, combat, galactic exploration, and choose-your-own-adventure gameplay together to bring the escapades of the Planet Express crew to life. Players will experience new stories from the writers of FUTURAMA that are filled to the brim with the wit, charm, and sci-fi hijinks that fans have come to know and love. Today's launch is just the beginning for Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, however, as the game will be updated with new characters, quests, and stories every week.

"Bringing FUTURAMA back in such a new and ambitious form was extremely difficult," said David X. Cohen, FUTURAMA Co-Developer and Head Writer. "Especially for the people I was bossing around and yelling at."

Jam City: Licensed and Original IP

In addition to its popular original IP games such as Cookie Jam and Panda Pop, Jam City has made a science out of turning some of the world's largest entertainment franchises and brands into hit mobile games. The mobile gaming publisher is the creator of 6 of the Top 100 Highest Grossing games played nationwide across both iPhone and Android devices.

"We are Futurama fanatics," said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. "As such, it is quite an honor for us to collaborate so closely with Matt Groening and David X. Cohen on Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow."

"Jam City has a unique heritage of translating original TV brands, like Futurama, into mobile gaming platforms that will be played by tens of millions of fans worldwide," DeWolfe continued. "By blending contemporary culture and science fiction, we have created a next gen mobile experience for core fans and those who are new to Futurama. We could not be more thrilled to continue the Futurama story here at Jam City."

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is free to play and is available NOW on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play. To connect with FUTURAMA fans and developers, please visit: www.fb.com/playfuturama, www.twitter.com/playfuturama, and www.JamCity.com.

About Jam City

Jam City is a Los Angeles-based mobile game maker with global reach. Created in 2010 by former MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe, Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado, Jam City is the creator of 6 of the Top 100 highest grossing games across Apple's and Google's US app stores. Its portfolio of titles--which includes Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff and Marvel Avengers Academy--has been downloaded more than 800 million times and is regularly played by nearly 50 million people monthly. Jam City has studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Buenos Aires. In 2016, Jam City acquired TinyCo, a San Francisco studio at the forefront of bringing the world's most popular entertainment franchises to mobile games.

About FoxNext Games

FoxNext Games, a division of the FoxNext group, produces award-winning games based on Twentieth Century Fox's globally-recognized film and television properties. FoxNext Games brings triple-A quality and enjoyment to millions of players every day with games including ALIEN' ISOLATION, ANGRY BIRDS' RIO, THE SIMPSONS' TAPPED OUT, FAMILY GUY: THE QUEST FOR STUFF, ANIMATION THROWDOWN: THE QUEST FOR CARDS, SUGAR SMASH: THE BOOK OF LIFE, and many more.

About Rough Draft Studios

Established in 1991, Rough Draft Studios, Inc. is an award-winning animation studio specializing in traditional character animation, computer animation, and the blend of both mediums. Supervising Director Peter Avanzino, Producer/Partner Claudia Katz, and the rest of the Rough Draft gang are thrilled to be lending a hand on Jam City's Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.

About Futurama

FUTURAMA focuses on the life of PHILIP J. FRY (Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life at Planet Express, an intergalactic delivery company. There, he meets a cast of characters, including love interest LEELA (Katey Sagal), a sexy cyclops with anger management issues, best friend BENDER (John DiMaggio), a beer-powered kleptomaniac robot, PROFESSOR FARNSWORTH (Billy West), a brilliant yet forgetful scientist and intrepid inventor, HERMES (Phil LaMarr), the company's detail-oriented bureaucrat, AMY (Lauren Tom), an intern who is as cute as she is klutzy, and ZOIDBERG (Billy West), a lobster-like, self-proclaimed expert on humans. Throughout their adventures, the team encounters MOM (Tress MacNeille), the foul-mouthed owner of MomCorp, ZAPP BRANNIGAN (Billy West), the vain, self-absorbed captain of the starship Nimbus, and many others. Just as it is today, life in the future is a complex mix of the wonderful and horrible, where things are still laughable no matter how wild and crazy they get. Fry's introduction to life in New New York includes a visit to The Head Museum, where the heads of humanity's most renowned and influential people live on. Against a backdrop of pesky aliens, exasperating robots, and malfunctioning gadgets, Fry finds that people still struggle with the same daily anxieties of life and love. FUTURAMA, the Emmy Award-winning series created by Matt Groening, is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with The Curiosity Company, with animation produced by Rough Draft Studios, Inc. Groening, David X. Cohen, and Ken Keeler serve as executive producers. FUTURAMA is distributed by 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

Editor's Note:

To download supporting assets including trailers, images, and screenshots for Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow , please visit: https://app.box.com/v/FuturamaWoT-Launch

To download supporting assets including trailers, images, and screenshots for , please visit: To view the new trailers on YouTube, please visit https://youtu.be/A-1n0K5noOo for the launch trailer and https://youtu.be/BKRrpnxupfI for the story trailer

Today, Jam City, and its game studio TinyCo, are producing the first-ever Futurama Reddit AMA and live-streamed Q&A session featuring series creator Matt Groening, Futurama Executive Producer David X. Cohen, and the Futurama cast to celebrate the launch of the new mobile game Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.

Reddit AMA Details:

Participants:

Participants: Matt Groening , David X. Cohen , Billy West , and John DiMaggio will answer fan questions

, , , and will answer fan questions

This is Matt Groening's first Reddit AMA ever!

first Reddit AMA ever! Live Destination:

Live Destination: AMA will take place in the r/iAMA subreddit at www.reddit.com/r/iama

Timing:

Timing: Redditors will be able to submit AMA questions starting at 11 AM PDT on Thursday, June 29, 2017

on

Matt, David, Billy, and John will answer questions from 11:30AM - 1PM PDT

Live-streamed Q&A Details:

Participants: All Reddit AMA participants PLUS

Participants: All Reddit AMA participants PLUS Phil LaMarr (voice of Hermes Conrad )

(voice of )

Maurice LaMarche (voice of Kif, Calculon, Lrrr, and more)

(voice of Kif, Calculon, Lrrr, and more)

Lauren Tom (voice of Amy Wong )

(voice of ) Live Destinations:

Live Destinations: Official Futurama FB page: www.fb.com/futurama



Official Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow FB page: www.fb.com/playfuturama



Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/futuramaworldsoftomorrow

Timing:

Timing: Live streams will broadcast from 2:30-3:30PM PDT on Thursday, June 29, 2017

on Programming:

Programming: Q&A format with some questions from commenters on Twitch and/or Facebook

