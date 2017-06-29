sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.06.2017 | 15:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Complete Teardown Analysis of Transphorm's TPH3206PS GaN-on-Silicon HEMT with a Comparison with the GaN Systems GS66504B 650V HEMT

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "TransphormTPH3206PSGaN-on-Silicon HEMT: Complete Teardown Analysis" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Transphorm's TPH3206PS transistor has a new die design and manufacturing process. The die contacts are optimized on the die area to save space, and increase current density. The transistor metal contact and field plate structure have also been changed from the previous version. These innovations halve the cost per ampere compared to the previous model.

The TPH3206PS is a 600V EZ-GaN HEMT for high frequency operation from Transphorm. Manufactured by Fujitsu and assembled in a TO220 package, it features the Quiet-TabTM scheme, which increases switching speed.

The TPH3206PS combines a normally-on GaN-on-Silicon HEMT, which withstands high voltages, and a standard low voltage MOSFET, which drives high frequency, in a cascode configuration that ultimately yields a normally-off transistor.

Based on a complete teardown analysis, the report also provides an estimation of the production cost of the package, HEMT, MOSFET and resistor.

The report also proposes a comparison with the GaN Systems GS66504B 650V HEMT. This comparison highlights the huge differences in design and manufacturing process and their impact on device size and production cost.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/swlp86/transphormtph3206p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire