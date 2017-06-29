PJSC PHOSAGRO - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2016

For Immediate Release 29 June 2016

Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2016

Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company", Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that its Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2016, which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The report is also available on the Company's website www.phosagro.com.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2906171045-3475_Phosagro_Payments_2016_Report_CC.pdf

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39%), as well as ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizers.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia.

PhosAgro has 2.1 billion tonnes of resources (according to JORC) of high quality apatite-nepheline ore. The Company's mines and phosphate rock production facilities are located in the mountainous areas of the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk region of northwest Russia, whereas its fertilizer and feed phosphate production assets are located near the city of Cherepovets in the Vologda region and near the city of Balakovo in the Saratov region of southwest part of European Russia.

PhosAgro's 2016 IFRS revenue was over USD 2.8 bln and EBITDA was USD 1.08 bln.

For further information on PhosAgro please visit: www.PhosAgro.com