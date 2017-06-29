PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Milan, Italy, that helped revitalize the Villa Arconati, a historic villa in the hamlet of Castellazzo di Bollate that is the headquarters of the Fondazione Augusto Rancilio (Augusto Rancilio Foundation). The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products, along with financial contributions, to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Milan and nearby Cavallirio, Italy, where PPG has automotive refinish and architectural coatings plants.

The project brought together more than 125 PPG employees from the Milan, Lainate and Cavallirio sites who volunteered approximately 550 hours to revitalize the villa's iron façade and historic gardens. PPG provided more than $26,000 in funding and products, including SELEMIX® and SIGMA COATINGS® paint products.

The Fondazione Augusto Rancilio, which is focused on architecture, design, urban planning, and artistic and historical protection and promotion, served as a project partner. The foundation is working to restore and develop the villa, which is considered an Italian imagining of Louis XIV's palace at Versailles in France. The villa's present structure was completed by the Arconati family in the 18th century and is an expression of the attention to detail and elegance of the Lombard baroque style.

The villa, which is part of Italy's artistic heritage, is visited by more than 40,000 people each season. The Colorful Communities project will help the Fondazione Augusto Rancilio expand community access to the site through cultural, educational and private events.

"PPG is honored to help the Fondazione Augusto Rancilio in its mission to restore and beautify the Villa Arconati to its original state and splendor," said Silla Giusti, PPG marketing director, automotive refinish. "Our volunteers did an extraordinary job restoring this important community asset, and it was impressive to see their enthusiasm and engagement."

Added Alessandro Borzino, manager director, PPG Univer, "The collaboration between the two PPG sites and businesses is an excellent example of how we are working together through the Colorful Communities program to revitalize community jewels around the world."

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and enhance neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community spaces, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We donated nearly $10 million in 2016, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 25 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com and follow @PPG_Communities on Twitter.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2016. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Selemix is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Europe SARL.

Sigma Coatings is a registered trademark of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005032/en/

Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Mark Silvey, Corporate Communications, +1 412-434-3046

silvey@ppg.com

www.ppgcommunities.com