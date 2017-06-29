RFID Journal LIVE! Europe, to be held on Nov. 15-16 in London, will focus on the benefits of employing RFID to improve business operations across Europe

RFID Journal announced today that registration is now open for RFID Journal LIVE! Europe, the most important event focused on the use of radio frequency identification technology and its many business benefits within Europe. The event will be held on Nov. 16, with a day of RFID certification training on Nov. 15, at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London, England.

"Companies across Europe are adopting RFID technology," said Mark Roberti, RFID Journal's founder and editor. "This year's event will feature new case studies and a retail track that will help companies learn how implementing RFID can improve the way they do business."

The conference will open with three general sessions, and then divide into two tracks. The Retail Track will include case studies by retailers benefiting from the use of RFID today. Among the topics speakers will cover are:

Improving in-store inventory accuracy

Enhancing the customer experience

RFID-enabled replenishment

Supply chain applications

Benefits for suppliers

And much more

The Main Track will cover a wide variety of applications relevant to companies in manufacturing, logistics and other industries. These applications include:

Asset tracking

Inventory management

Tracking work-in-process

Boosting shipping accuracy

RFID-enabled kanban systems

Supply chain management

Improving supply chain visibility

Reducing shrinkage

This event is designed to help companies considering using RFID technology to address real business challenges, determine the best RFID technology for their needs, learn best practices from early adopters, find the right technology partners and move forward with deployment.

The exhibit hall will feature the leading RFID solution providers, covering all types of RFID technologies, including passive low-frequency (LF), high-frequency (HF) and ultrahigh-frequency (UHF) RFID, as well as every flavor of active RFID and real-time location system (RTLS) technologies. Furthermore, LIVE! Europe will connect attendees with leading end users, industry experts and solution providers offering the latest RFID systems.

For more information, please visit the LIVE! Europe website, www.rfidjournalevents.com/europe.

About RFID Journal

RFID Journal is the leading source of news and in-depth information regarding radio frequency identification (RFID) and Internet of Things technologies (IoT) and their many business applications. Business executives and implementers depend on RFID Journal's websites for up-to-the-minute news, in-depth case studies, best practices, strategic insights and information about vendor solutions related to RFID and IoT technologies. This has made RFID Journal a trusted and respected technology information resource, serving the largest audience of RFID and IoT decision-makers worldwide-online and at face-to-face events. For more information, visit www.rfidjournal.com and www.iotjournal.com.

RFID Journal is owned by Emerald Expositions, the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, with most of our shows dating back several decades. We currently operate more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other events. Our events connect over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupy more than 6.5 million NSF of exhibition space. We have been recognized with many awards and accolades that reflect our industry leadership as well as the importance of our shows to the exhibitors and attendees we serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005091/en/

Contacts:

RFID Journal

Quedah Locket

Marketing Manager

(212) 584-9400

qlocket@rfidjournal.com