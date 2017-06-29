Visiongain: Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Forecast 2017-2022

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
By Product (Smart Watch, Smart Band (Wristband), Smart Shoe, Smart Shirt/Jacket, Headband (Smart Cap), Others), by Product Classification (Wristwear, Headwear, Legwear, Torso Wear, Others), by Components (Display, Processor, Memory Chip, Power Management Components, Networking Components, User Interface Components, Sensors, Mechanical Components, Others), and by Geography (Regions, Key Countries)
The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global wearable fitness tracker market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $7.3bn in 2017.
Report Scope:
• Global wearable fitness tracker market forecasts from 2017-2022
• Regional wearable fitness tracker market forecasts from 2017-2022 covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World
• Country wearable fitness tracker forecasts from 2017-2022:
• North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Others (rest of region)
• Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Others (rest of region)
• Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Others (rest of region)
• Rest of the World
- Middle East
- Africa
• Wearable fitness tracker submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 covering by Product, by Product Classification, and by Components
- By Product is also forecast by regional market
- By Product is also further segmented by Components
• Profiles of the leading 10 wearable fitness tracker companies in 2016
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1898/Wearable-Fitness-Tracker-Market-Forecast-2017-2022
List of Companies Mentioned in This Report:
Adidas AG
Advanced Distribution Solutions, Inc.
Altair Semiconductor
Apple
Athos
Bellabeat
BSX Technologies
ELEKS Ltd
Enflux
Epson UK Ltd
Eurotech
Finis Inc
Fitbit
Fossil
Fourfit
Garmin Ltd
GE Digital
GOQii
Grasp Wearable Technologies Ltd.
GreatCall
Hi-Tec
Huami
Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.
Intel corporation
Intex
Jawbone
Kronaby
Lechal
LumoBodytech
Misfit Wearables
Moov
Motiv Inc.
Motorola Mobility LLC
Nike
Nokia
Osterhout Design Group
Pebble Technology Corporation
Polar
ProForm
PÐµntÐ¾z
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Quectel
Rashi peripherals
Realtime Technologies Ltd.
Recon Instruments
Revolar
RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd
Samsung
Sensoria Inc
Shenzhen Smart Care Technology Limited
Six15 Technologies
Smart Films International
SmartCap Tech
STMicroelectronics
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
TASK FZCO
TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited
TDK Corporation
Telit
Texas Instruments Inc.
Tmall
TomTom
Under Armour
Vandrico Solutions Inc.
Vectorform
VITEB
Wearable Technologies Ltd
Whoop
Withings
Xiaomi
Zepp Labs, Inc.
