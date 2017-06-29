Visiongain: Wearable Fitness Tracker Market Forecast 2017-2022

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By Product (Smart Watch, Smart Band (Wristband), Smart Shoe, Smart Shirt/Jacket, Headband (Smart Cap), Others), by Product Classification (Wristwear, Headwear, Legwear, Torso Wear, Others), by Components (Display, Processor, Memory Chip, Power Management Components, Networking Components, User Interface Components, Sensors, Mechanical Components, Others), and by Geography (Regions, Key Countries)

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global wearable fitness tracker market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $7.3bn in 2017.

Report Scope:



• Global wearable fitness tracker market forecasts from 2017-2022

• Regional wearable fitness tracker market forecasts from 2017-2022 covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Country wearable fitness tracker forecasts from 2017-2022:

• North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Others (rest of region)

• Europe

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Others (rest of region)

• Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- South Korea

- India

- Others (rest of region)

• Rest of the World

- Middle East

- Africa

• Wearable fitness tracker submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 covering by Product, by Product Classification, and by Components

- By Product is also forecast by regional market

- By Product is also further segmented by Components

• Profiles of the leading 10 wearable fitness tracker companies in 2016

List of Companies Mentioned in This Report:

Adidas AG

Advanced Distribution Solutions, Inc.

Altair Semiconductor

Apple

Athos

Bellabeat

BSX Technologies

ELEKS Ltd

Enflux

Epson UK Ltd

Eurotech

Finis Inc

Fitbit

Fossil

Fourfit

Garmin Ltd

GE Digital

Google

GOQii

Grasp Wearable Technologies Ltd.

GreatCall

Hi-Tec

Huami

Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.

Intel corporation

Intex

Jawbone

Kronaby

Lechal

LumoBodytech

Misfit Wearables

Moov

Motiv Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Nike

Nokia

Osterhout Design Group

Pebble Technology Corporation

Polar

ProForm

PÐµntÐ¾z

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Quectel

Rashi peripherals

Realtime Technologies Ltd.

Recon Instruments

Revolar

RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd

Samsung

Sensoria Inc

Shenzhen Smart Care Technology Limited

Six15 Technologies

Smart Films International

SmartCap Tech

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

TASK FZCO

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited

TDK Corporation

Telit

Texas Instruments Inc.

Tmall

TomTom

Under Armour

Vandrico Solutions Inc.

Vectorform

VITEB

Wearable Technologies Ltd

Whoop

Withings

Xiaomi

Zepp Labs, Inc.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com