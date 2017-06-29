Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

29 June 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Holdings in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that it was informed yesterday that Andrea Gonella is now interested in 430,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 3.90 per cent. of Company's issued share capital.

