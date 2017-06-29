Low-code Platform Leader Adds App Templates and Theme Customiser to Address Major Barriers to Mobile App Development

OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code development, today announced two new innovations that solve the biggest challenges with enterprise mobile application development speed and user experience.

The first new feature, called App Templates, forms the building blocks for speed. Each app template includes a combination of beautiful pre-built screens with navigation, business logic, and data structures. App Templates also supports out-of-the-box mobility needs like Touch ID authentication, Google Maps integration, and in-app notifications. With App Templates, IT teams can cut development times by as much as 70 percent.

The second new innovation, called Theme Customiser, helps developers rapidly build beautiful, agency-grade user experiences without extensive design knowledge. With the Theme Customiser, developers can upload an image of a company logo and OutSystems instantly creates the mobile app theme that perfectly matches their style and brand. Developers preview their application in real time with a built-in emulator and tune them automatically to the device they are running on, creating a perfect native look and feel.

Developing enterprise-grade mobile apps has been a major challenge for IT teams. This issue was highlighted in The 2017 State of Application Development Report, where time and skills were identified as the two most critical barriers to mobile development today. The comprehensive report surveyed over 3,200 IT professionals in 40 countries and 28 industries.

The new product release follows another major announcement where OutSystems was named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms. According to Gartner, Leaders in this Magic Quadrant "must represent a strong combination of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In the MADP sector, this means that Leaders are not only good at cross-platform development, deployment and management across the full life cycle, but also have a good vision of the omnichannel and post-app requirements, support for multiple architectures and standards, a solid understanding of IT requirements, and scalable sales channels and partnerships."

"We're constantly looking for new ways to empower teams to deliver the solutions their organisations demand -- fast," said Paulo Rosado, OutSystems CEO. "These new features we announced today deliver on our promise to continue to fuel innovation, improving the low-code development experience and helping IT keep pace with the growing needs of the business."

"With this release, OutSystems is bringing the ease-of-use and simplicity of templates and themes to enterprise development teams," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Agile Digital Transformation analyst from Intellyx. "Especially with mobile apps, customer expectations have raised the bar on functionality, design, and performance. With its App Templates and Theme Customiser, OutSystems nails all three."

