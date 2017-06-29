SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- STYR Labs today announces the expansion of its personalized nutrition ecosystem to 110 countries around the world through its partnership with Healthspan -- the number one direct provider of vitamins and supplements in the United Kingdom. The combination of Heathspan's supplement expertise and direct-to-consumer business model with STYR's ecosystem has the potential to completely transform the personalized nutrition and supplement retail space.

STYR's advanced ecosystem uses connected devices (activity tracker, scale, smart water bottle and mobile phone) to collect an array of meaningful data within its patent-pending app, including motion patterns, behavioral inputs, environmental data, location information and nutritional preferences. The app then cross-references each user's lifestyle and activity traits with its exclusive database of more than 250,000 scientific studies to generate personalized direct-to-consumer vitamins, protein and electrolytes.

"At Healthspan, we're always looking for innovative ways to improve our customers' wellbeing and help improve the overall health of the nation," said Tim Pethick, CEO of Healthspan. "We do, however, appreciate that what works for one person may not be the answer for someone else. Therefore, a personalized approach to good nutrition and an active lifestyle are key to a long and healthy lifespan, something we're extremely passionate about. Adopting the innovations of STYR Labs will allow us to further support our customers' wellbeing journey, no matter their lifestyle and personal goals."

"Our mission is to help consumers realize that healthy isn't a choice, it's a lifestyle. We're honored to have Healthspan on board to take over our supplement distribution service," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder of STYR Labs. "We help people navigate a healthy lifestyle through our ecosystem that does all the work on the backend to create science-backed customized vitamins and more delivered directly to them. The partnership with Healthspan just makes sense because they are the leader in vitamin and supplement distribution, so we are excited to capitalize on their credibility and existing consumer base."

About STYR Labs

STYR Labs is an innovative nutrition tech company founded in 2014 on the idea that motion and nutrition are directly related to an individual's healthy lifestyle. The company converts health and fitness data into nutritional advice by leveraging its holistic ecosystem that includes a mobile app, low cost IoT devices and direct-to-consumer supplements and nutrition products. Using a database of 250,000 research articles, proprietary food logging technologies and gamification, the app creates customized vitamins, proteins, electrolytes, bars and juices backed by science. Headquartered in Scottsdale, STYR delivers its platform directly and through strategic partnerships in 110 countries around the world.

About Healthspan

Established by Derek Coates in 1996, Healthspan is the United Kingdom's leading home shopping supplier of vitamins, minerals and health supplements. Based at Healthspan House in the beautiful Channel Island of Guernsey, Healthspan offers the highest quality vitamins and supplements at permanently great value.

