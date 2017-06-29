ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Web experience platform Solodev today announces its recognition as a winner of the 2017 Amazon Web Services (AWS) City on a Cloud Innovation Challenge for its work with the Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) website. Utilizing the power of the Solodev platform built on AWS, SCPS's web presence sets a new standard of excellence for public K-12 institutions across the country. Solodev and SCPS are a winner in the Best Practices (Large) category, which recognizes local and regional governments, schools and districts that have deployed an innovative solution to solve a government challenge.

As a winner, SCPS will receive $50,000 in AWS promotional credits, which will directly impact the district's annual budget. Adding to its impact, Solodev plans to continue its innovative work with SCPS by migrating the district's 64 school websites onto its web platform and training SCPS staff to maintain each school's web presence. This model not only saves the district $4.5 million in website development and maintenance costs, but also serves as a template that can be replicated by school districts and other public sector organizations.

"It's an honor to be named a winner in this international awards program among prominent organizations across the globe," said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. "We are proud to partner with SCPS to set a new standard for modern K-12 websites and to offer our clients the most secure, scalable and reliable hosting infrastructure available on AWS. We believe in the power of AWS and we're committed to helping organizations like SCPS -- as well as businesses of all sizes -- fully embrace AWS."

The SCPS website features an interactive school listings map, engaging news application, interactive event calendar, photo gallery and more. The site is easily navigable and offers a robust search functionality that provides the most up-to-date information, which is easily managed by SCPS's 70 departmental and administrative users empowered with Solodev's back-end software. Supported by AWS tools such as elastic load balancing, auto-scaling and elastic file storage, the SCPS website runs on the cutting edge of modern web technologies and is now at the forefront of public education websites.

The City on a Cloud recognition was awarded on the same day Solodev was announced as one of the first AWS Partner Network (APN) members to achieve the newly launched AWS Education Competency -- a designation that recognizes Solodev's technical proficiency and demonstrated success in building solutions that support mission-critical workloads of K-12 primary/secondary, higher education, research and publishing customers. The AWS Education Competency and the award were both announced at the AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C.

In order to meet the needs of the modern student, teacher, parent, administrator and faculty member, the Solodev platform allows users to build powerful websites and deliver personalized web experiences -- all while empowering the back-end user with total design freedom. Now, schools and academic institutions can realize greater control over their web presence than ever before, saving precious budget dollars while enhancing productivity.

As an Advanced Consulting Partner in the APN that has achieved the AWS Education Competency status, Solodev's AWS landing page, solution overviews, case studies and qualifications are all featured on the AWS Education Solutions website.

