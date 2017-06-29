

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online thrift store ThredUP is opening physical retail locations to complement its online presence. The startup has announced the opening of its first store in San Marcos, Texas.



The company, which raised over $130 million in funding, said it plans to open four additional brick and mortar retail stores by the end of the year. ThredUp cofounder and CEO James Reinhart reportedly told that a second store is already in the works in affluent Walnut Creek, California.



Started in 2009, the San Francisco-based secondhand e-commerce company now processes as many as 100,000 items in a single day.



As per reports, the company chose San Marcos as its first location because of the city's successful Tanger Outlet, where the store will be located.



All new stores are said to incorporate technology that will allow ThredUp to stock its stores with items that customers in the area have been recently purchasing and looking at online.



Heather Craig, ThredUp's head of retail experience, reportedly said, 'We know what customers want to shop for and will be implementing that, so it's already a different kind of store. We have millions of units of inventory, but we're able to create an assortment based on what's being searched and bought online. It applies regionally, too: In central Texas, for example, we're able to see that dresses sell really well in the market, and specific types of dresses, too, so we'd just be pulling all that into the store.'



The stores are also said to offer another important feature. If a customer couldn't find the correct size of a selected item, an iPad will be given to take a photo of the item, and the person will be able to see similar items in the given size from across the startup's entire online inventory.



Reinhart, Chris Homer and Oliver Lubin founded ThredUp as an online marketplace for second-hand clothing. ThredUP reportedly is on track to sell 10 million items this year alone.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX