sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

119,18 Euro		-1,485
-1,23 %
WKN: A11QT1 ISIN: XS1084874533 Ticker-Symbol: R1WF 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,52
120,83
15:41
29.06.2017 | 15:16
(12 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Technology and Cost Analysis of Infineon's DPS310 Capacitive Pressure Sensor with Comparison with the Characteristics of the STMicroelectronics Pressure Sensor LPS22HB and the Bosch Sensortec BMP280

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "InfineonDPS310Capacitive Pressure Sensor: Technology and Cost Analysis" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The first barometric sensor from Infineon for the consumer market is targeting altitude, GPS, indoor and weather forecasting applications in portable devices. This MEMS sensor positions Infineon to compete with STMicroelectronics and Bosch Sensortec.

Infineon's DPS310 pressure-sensing device is manufactured using a proprietary MEMS technology developed for and already sold for several years in the automotive market. The sensing element in the DPS310 is based on a flexible silicon membrane formed above an air cavity with a controlled gap and defined internal pressure. The membrane is very small compared to traditional silicon micro-machined membranes. Moreover, Infineon has developed a capacitive sensor to be more accurate and less sensitive to temperature change compared to piezoresistive solutions.

For the DPS310, Infineon has introduced two important innovations. The first is a two-die solution more scalable than the monolithic solution used for some automotive pressure sensors.

The second innovation is a plastic metallized lid to replace the classic metal lid. The device comes in a tiny 2Ö2.5Ö0.9mm HLGA molded package.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the sensor's structure and cost. Comparison with the characteristics of the STMicroelectronics pressure sensor LPS22HB and the Bosch Sensortec BMP280 highlights differences in technical choices made by the companies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g4v9ln/infineondps310capa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire