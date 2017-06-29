Food Fortification Ingredients Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Ingredients (Minerals, Vitamins, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Carbohydrates, Other (Proteins & Amino Acids), by Application (Dairy, Confectionary, Prepared Foods, Cereal & Cereal Products, Dietary Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Animal Nutrition, Other (Fats & Oils etc.) and by Region plus Analysis Of Leading Companies Developing Essential Micronutrients
Food Fortification Ingredients are generally recognised as safe ingredients such as Minerals, Vitamins, Carbohydrates, Probiotics, Prebiotics and Others (Proteins & Amino Acids) which can be added in foods, beverages and other edible products to offer various health benefits and also supports the shelf life of the products.
Increasing health consciousness, increasing consumer awareness, shift in consumer preference and increasing demand from middle aged and older consumers will be the major forces driving the growth of the Food Fortification Ingredients market globally. Visiongain calculates the Food Fortification Ingredients market to value $35.4bn in 2017 with major opportunities for incumbent and new entrants to capitalise upon this market expansion.
Market Trends Analysed
• Consumer awareness and focus on preventive healthcare.
• Increasing demand for fortification in dietary supplements
• Growing number of applications, focus on animal feed
• Increasing number of chronic diseases
Quantitative Market Analytics
Over 3,000 market data points
Global Food Fortification Ingredients Forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
Regional & NationalFood Fortification Ingredients Forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
North America Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
• US Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Canada Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
Latin America Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
• Mexico Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of LATAM Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
• Germany Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• France Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• UK Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Italy Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Spain Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
APAC Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
• China Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• India Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of APEJ Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
RoW Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
• GCC Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• South Africa Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Central Africa Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
• Other countries Food Fortification Ingredients Forecast 2017-2027
Food Fortification Ingredients Submarket Forecasts 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
• Minerals Forecast 2017-2027
• Vitamins Forecast 2017-2027
• Probiotics Forecast 2017-2027
• Prebiotics Forecast 2017-2027
• Carbohydrates Forecast 2017-2027
• Other (Proteins & Amino Acids) Forecast 2017-2027
Food Fortification Ingredients Submarket Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and market value ($m) terms
• Dairy Forecast 2017-2027
• Confectionary Forecast 2017-2027
• Prepared Foods Forecast 2017-2027
• Cereal & Cereal Products Forecast 2017-2027
• Dietary Supplements Forecast 2017-2027
• Infant Nutrition Forecast 2017-2027
• Animal Nutrition Forecast 2017-2027
• Other (Fats & Oils etc) Forecast 2017-2027
Qualitative Analyses
• Trends and Opportunities
• Drivers and restraints for each market space
• Consideration of regulation, policy and legal aspects
Competitive landscape analysis of leading Food Fortification Ingredients companies
• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
• Archer Daniels Midland
• BASF SE
• Cargill Incorporated
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
• Ingredion Incorporated
• Kerry Group
• Novozymes A/S
• Roquette Freres
• Tate & Lyle PLC
List of Companies
Aarkay Food Products
AFIS-International Foods
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Ajinomoto General Foods, Inc.
Ajinomoto Group
Ajinomoto Toyo Frozen Noodles Inc.,
Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc.
Alliance Grain Traders (AGT)
Alphacaps gmbh
Archer Daniels Midland
Avantium
AvidBiotics Corporation
AWA Alternative Proteins
AWA Food Fortification Ingredients
Azelis Ukraine LLC.
BASF SE
Beneo-orafti
Biothera Inc
Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd
Caldic
Cargill Incorporated
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
CHS Inc.
Classic Dyestuffs, Inc.
DS Group
DuPont Nutrition & Health
DuPont Ventures
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Eatem Foods Company
Exandal Corporation
Five Star Custom Foods, Ltd.
GeneDesign, Inc
Ingredion Incorporated
Island Oasis
Kent Foods Limited
Kerr Concentrates, Inc
Kerry Group
Kerry Health and Nutrition Institute
KFI Savory
Kraft Food Ingredients
Lecico gmbh
Louis Dreyfus
Louis Dreyfus Commodities Polska Sp. z o.o.
Maraschi & Quirici
Monsanto Company
Naturalin Bio-Resources Co Ltd
Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd
North American Food Ingredients Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Nutraceutical Limited Canada
Nutritional Physiology Company (NPC).
Olitalia S.r.l.
Organobalance GmbH
Örgen Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Åž
Papadimitriou S.A.
Penford Corporation
Promasidor Holdings Limited
Red Arrow Products
Roquette Freres
Roquette Group
S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V.
Selvania s.r.l.
Sevarome
Shandong Huanong Specialty Corn Development Co., Ltd.
SRS Aromatics
SuCrest GmbH
Sun Flour Industry Co, Ltd.
Tate & Lyle Ingredients Americas
Tate & Lyle PLC
Techno food
Technochem Industries
Tesco PLC
The BioAg Alliance
The GreenLabs LLC
The Kraft Heinz Company
Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.,
Unifood S.r.l.
Valio OY
Varesco Trading GmbH
Wynnstarr Flavors
Youngs Seafood Ltd
