Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Video Content: The new El Dorado?" report to their offering.

The report looks at the potential success of vertical integration in the audiovisual value chain by telcos, TV broadcasters and Internet players.

It analyses the reasons for the many operations we are seeing by exploring the changes taking place in the audiovisual environment.

It provides an overview of the major acquisitions involving companies and content rights, as well as the new companies and services created by players downstream in the chain.

It then seeks to understand the role played by content in the strategy of each category of player based on concrete examples.

The report also examines the strengths and weaknesses of the three player categories involved in this race to acquire content, before exploring each one's prospects for success and possible alternative strategies.

Slideshow Includes:

A changing TV environment

A rapidly restructuring market

Value shifting upstream in the audiovisual chain

The race for ownership of content

Telcos/cablecos: numerous operations to integrate content

Integration of production activities by TV channel broadcasters

Premium rights acquisition by Internet players

The role of content in player strategies

Content is a loss leader for telcos/cablecos

FTA and pay-TV broadcasters facing different challenges

Internet players split between using content as a loss leader or core business

What are the prospects for success?

Interest in convergence between telcos and content providers, but with reservations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology definitions

3. General context

4. The race for ownership of content

5. What are the prospects for success?

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Alibaba

Altice/SFR

Amazon

Apple

BT

BeIN

Canal+

Comcast

Deutsche Telekom

DirecTV

Disney

Distribuidora de Television Digital Hulu

ESPN

Facebook

HBO

KPN

Liberty Global

Lionsgate

Mediaset

NBCUniversal

Netflix

Orange

ProSiebenSat.1

Proximus

Sky

Swisscom

TF1

Telecom Italia

Telefónica

Time Warner

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo!

YouTube

