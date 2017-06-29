

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - Tesla's Elon Musk was adjudged the most cautious CEO by Watson supercomputer of IBM. Cisco's Chuck Robbins, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and Oracle's Larry Ellison are the other toppers in the list.



Ginni Rometty of IBM came at the sixth rank and Meg Whitman of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise got the seventh position. Next in the row of 11 CEOs are Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Larry page of Alphabet and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.



Elon Musk scored 0.96, while Robbins got 0.95. Nadella and Ellison scored 0.91. Bill Gates and Ginni Rometty got 0.90. Meg Whitman got 0.89, Tim Cook 0.85, Jeff Bezos 0.75, while Larry Page, and Mark Zuckerberg got 0.73.



The analysis was conducted by Payasa using Watson Personality Insights API, IBM's most advanced artificial intelligence system. It used speeches, essays, books, the transcript of interviews and other forms of communication of tech leaders.



Watson helps in analyzing and interpreting data, including unstructured text, images, audio and video. It can also provide personalized recommendations.



