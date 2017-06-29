Glance Technologies Releases New Version of Glance Pay Which Includes Glance Dollars, Merchant Dollars and Remote Payments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET.CN), (OTCQB: GLNNF) (CSE: GET.WT), (FKT: GJT) is pleased to announce that a new version of the app Glance Pay is now available in the United States and Canadian Apple store for free download. The latest version of Glance Pay includes enhancements to 'Glance Pay Anywhere', Glance Dollars, Merchant Dollars and upgrades to the Quick-Serve and Full-Serve versions of the app.

"Our talented technology team has been working diligently on what we believe is one of our most exciting updates of our Glance Pay app to date," says Glance CEO Desmond Griffin, "We believe these new enhancements are highly disruptive and will make us the worldwide leader in mobile payment technology."

Pay Anywhere

'Glance Pay Anywhere' is a Glance Pay proprietary technology which enables Glance Pay merchant partners to send bills to customers anywhere, and securely receive remote payments from anywhere via the Glance Pay App. Combined with Glance Pay's proprietary anti-fraud technology, the 'Pay Anywhere' feature provides merchants with an automated, reliable and convenient method of receiving payment. Glance Pay has had zero fraud since implementing its anti-fraud technology more than six months ago.

Merchants are now able to be paid through the app from customers that are not on location, either by sending them a code via email or text or by sending a payment request directly through the app.

Glance Pay Anywhere can be used by virtually all merchants such as restaurants, retail stores, private and health clubs, entertainment venues, hotels, law firms, accounting firms, musicians and landlords - making the potential market for this product well north of $600 billion.

In the restaurant space, 'Glance Pay Anywhere' is perfect for deposit payments for large groups, payments for catering, or payments for large corporate orders - all of which are areas that Glance Pay's restaurant partners have been requesting a solution for. Merchants can quickly and easily send bills and payment requests via Glance Pay Anywhere. Consumers are instantly notified of the pending payment request and can confirm and pay remotely with one tap of the finger using the Glance Pay app while still earning great rewards and receiving real time digital receipts. Additionally, consumers no longer have to share their payment details with a variety of merchants in an insecure manner (such as giving payment information out during a phone call), and instead can rely on a much more secure payment environment.

While this technology will significantly improve Glance's current offering within the $600 billion dollar restaurant industry, the technology is actually a universal payment system with far reaching applications. Small-to-medium sized business owners currently struggle to deal with the high fraud and high processing rates surrounding phone-based orders. This also eases payment collection when billing for services that are provided remotely or are billed after the fact.

Glance Dollars

Glance Pay has now created two forms of credit that can be distributed to app users for compensation (such as referrals) or for promotion. Glance Dollars can be earned and accrued by Glance Pay users by providing referrals or winning contests and can be used at any Glance merchant within the Glance Pay app. Merchant Dollars are specific to a particular restaurant and are equivalent to a digital coupon, and may be issued by Merchants through the Glance Pay app and can have a specific start and end date, like a coupon. Merchants may distribute codes to obtain Merchant Dollars through email, text or printed flyers, but the dollars are redeemable only through the Glance Pay app. Dollars are automatically added to a user's account and are automatically redeemed just by using Glance Pay for payment, making this extremely easy to use for consumers and merchants. Glance Dollars and Merchant Dollars are an excellent compliment to Glance's rewards programs, giving merchants further tools to bring in new customers and encourage repeat business.

Solution for Hybrid Quick-Serve / Full-Serve Environments

Restaurant's environments that have both table service as well as payment at the counter options are now well supported with this latest version of the Glance Pay app. While at a table users can snap a photo of a bill to pay, and while at the counter in the same restaurant users can utilize the lightning fast quick serve interface within the app, with both options still receiving great rewards and promotions.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order food and drink, settle bills, access digital receipts, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manager app, large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing. Glance Technologies is the largest shareholder of Cannapay Financial Inc., a fintech company in the Cannabis space, which has licensed the Glance Pay technology, to build a legally compliant marijuana payment and delivery app.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively 'forward- looking information') within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'estimate', 'potentially' and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to Glance's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Glance's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information about Glance, please go to Glance Technologies' website



