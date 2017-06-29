Essential Oils Market Worth 11.19 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Essential Oils Marketby Product Type (Orange, Lemon, Lime, Peppermint, Citronella, Jasmine), Method of Extraction, Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, Health Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Essential Oils Market is projected to reach USD 11.19 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.83% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by economic factors such as rising double income households and increasing disposable incomes among consumers. Moreover, growing research & development activities and increased demand from food & beverage and cosmetic applications are also driving the market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 94 market data tables and 45 figures spread through 176 pages and in-depth TOC on"Essential Oils Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/essential-oil-market-119674487.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Aromatherapy projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Essential Oils Market, by application, during the forecast period 2017-2022

Essential oils are volatile liquid substances extracted from aromatic plant material by different types of extraction methods. They have potent antioxidant and anti-microbial properties and can be used to treat depression and stress-related diseases. Different types of essential oils used in aromatherapy include tea tree oil, jasmine oil, rosemary oil, and lavender oil. These oils are used in massage therapies, acupuncture, and topical care. Changing lifestyles and their consequences, such as high stress and depression, along with increasing disposable incomes, result in an increase in demand for aromatherapy.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=119674487

On the basis of method of extraction, the distillation segment is estimated to be the largest market in the essential oil industry in 2017

Distillation is the process of separating components of a mixture by evaporating and then condensing the vapor into liquid. It is a technique which is slightly volatile, where the water-insoluble substances are separated from nonvolatile materials by means of distillation. Different types of distillation methods are used such as water distillation, water & steam distillation, and steam distillation for extraction of oils. Distillation is one of the primary methods used for extraction in essential oil industries.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=119674487

Significant growth for essential oil is observed in the Asia-Pacific region

The Asia-Pacific region is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The increase in preference of consumers for natural essential oil ingredients such as peppermint & spearmint and rise in purchasing power parity in the region is driving the demand for essential oils in applications such as aromatherapy, health care, and food & beverages.

The report Essential Oils Market includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (U.S.), and Givaudan SA (Switzerland).

Browse related reports:

Eubiotics Market by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oils), Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, Aquaculture), Form (Dry and Liquid), Function (Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity, Production) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/eubiotics-market-132956187.html

Feed Phytogenics Market by Type (Essential Oils, Herbs & Spices, Oleoresins, and Others), Livestock (Swine, Ruminants, Aquatics, Equine, Poultry, and Others), Function, & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-phytogenic-market-162036047.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets