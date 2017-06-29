Nutricosmetics Market is Poised to Reach US$7.93 Bn by 2025 | TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research projects the global nutricosmetics market to reach a valuation of US$7.93 bn by 2025 increasing from US$5.13 bn in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Players in theglobal nutricosmetics marketare positioned in a hierarchical fashion as there is clear distinction between functional role of entities involved in the entire product lifecycle, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. However, the market features competition due to high bargaining power of entities positioned in the low spectrum of the value chain.

"Increasing partnerships and acquisitions between key players is the prevalent trend in the nutricosmetics market for business growth," says TMR's lead analyst. With increasing consumer demand for nutrient-based cosmetic products, manufacturers are focusing on strategic alliances in order to increase their nutricosmetics products portfolio, enhance distribution network, and expand their geographical presence in the global nutricosmetics market.

North America to Display Leading Growth Rate through 2025

The product type segments of the nutricosmetics market are supplements and beauty beverages and drinks. In 2016, supplements led the nutricosmetics market due to increasing demand for dietary and beauty supplements among consumers across all regions of the world. Pharmacy stores led the distribution channel of nutricosmetics market in 2016; however, health and beauty stores are expected to register the leading growth rate over the forecast period.

Among the regional segments of nutricosmetics market, North America is expected to display the leading CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2025.

For more information on this report, fill the form: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=377

High Importance to External Appearance Bodes Well for Nutricosmetics Market

"Growing consumer awareness for natural products is the foremost factor propelling the nutricosmetics market," says a TMR analyst. Savvy consumers are shifting towards natural products with the increasing awareness about health hazards of chemical-laden synthetic cosmetics. The introduction of newer nutricosmetics having organic elements is also a key factor driving sales of nutricosmetics.

Furthermore, growing popularity among the elderly population is also having appositive impact on the growth of this market. This population base is increasingly shifting from synthetic products to natural products for health reasons and to stay healthy and look young. Besides this, increasing beauty concern among consumers is also stoking the growth of nutricosmetics market. The increasing drift towards a healthier lifestyle and adoption of cosmetics that matches the changed lifestyle supported with scientific evidence is fuelling the demand for nutricosmetics globally.

Browse Press Release:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/nutricosmetics-market.htm

Lack of Credibility of Nutricosmetics Inhibits Adoption

However, lack of awareness among consumers about product benefits is acting as a deterrent to the development of this market. As these products are relatively new, vendors are not adequately equipped to help increase the credibility of these products among consumers. This is inhibiting consumers to try these products over established products. Furthermore, longer time for nutricosmetics to show results is acting as a bottleneck to the growth of nutricosmetics market. As a result, consumers are reluctant to believe if these products will bear result.

Nevertheless, growth opportunities in untapped markets and people's desire to look good and feel young is providing immense scope for the development of new line of products for beauty needs.

The review presented is based on the findings of Transparency Market Research report, titled "Nutricosmetics Market (Product Type - Supplements (Tablet, Capsule, Powder, Liquid) and Beauty Beverages/Drinks; Primary Function - Skin Care (Sun Care, Anti-Ageing, Radiance and Glow, and Anti Acne/Pimple), Hair and Nail Care, Weight Management, and Multifunctional; Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Health and Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, and E-commerce) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

The global nutricosmetics market is segmented into:

Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Product Type

Supplements Tablet Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Capsule Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Powder Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Liquid Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Beauty Beverages/Drinks Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts



Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Primary Function

Skin Care

Sun Care Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts

Anti-Ageing Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts

Radiance and Glow Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts

Anti Acne/Pimple Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts

Hair and Nail Care Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts

Weight Management Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts

Multi-Functional Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts



Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Health and Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy Stores

E-Commerce

Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Other Research Reports by TMR:

Cosmetic Skin Care Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-skin-care-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-skin-care-market.html Incontinence Skin Care and Body Wash Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/uk-incontinence-skin-care-body-wash-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch