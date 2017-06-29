Internet Of Things (IOT) in Aerospace & Defence Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), by Connectivity (Cellular, Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency, SATCOM), by Application (Fleet Management, Medical (Health Monitoring), Inventory Management, Equipment Maintenance, Analytics, Security), by Geography (Regions and Key National Markets)

Developments in IoT have had a significant impact on the aerospace and defence market. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in aerospace and defence. Importantly, the report also delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the IoT in Aerospace & Defence market. Visiongain understands this market will be worth $22.6bn in 2017.

This report offers a global forecast, which is then broken down by the following regional and national markets:



• North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

• Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific



- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

As well as the following submarkets:

By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Deployment Type:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

By Connectivity:

• Cellular

• Wi-Fi

• Radio Frequency

• SATCOM

By Application:

• Fleet Management

• Medical (Health Monitoring)

• Inventory Management

• Equipment Maintenance

• Analytics

• Security

In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market,visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:

• Bombardier Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Airbus Group SE

• The Boeing Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

• SAP SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• General Electric

• Zodiac Aerospace

With 100+ tables and charts and a total length of over 130 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Porter's Five Forces analysis, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market, concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.

