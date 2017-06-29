Platinum Rapid Funding Group Featured on Money Inc.

In the Article, Ali Mayar Answered a Number of Questions about his Company, Platinum Rapid Funding Group, Including How it has Grown, his Most Memorable Moment and Strategies he has Used to Help the Company be Successful

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / Ali Mayar, founder and CEO of Platinum Rapid Funding Group, is pleased to announce that he and his company were recently featured in an article in Money Inc.

To read the in-depth story in its entirety and learn more about Platinum Rapid Funding Group, please check out http://moneyinc.com/key-insights-leadership-management-interview-platinum-rapid-funding-group/.

In the article, Mayar described how his company has grown since he first started it in 2012. As he told the writer, his goal in launching Platinum Rapid Funding Group was to help as many small and medium-sized merchants as possible to access the funds they needed for projects that will help their companies to move forward.

"Since our inception, we have used a combination of key resources like proprietary data, manpower, available technologies, and more, to grow our company," Mayar said.

"Because of the diligence we have exercised on our part, and the commitment to our unique business model, we have been able to exceed our goals and have helped countless companies over the years."

While there have been a number of memorable moments since starting Platinum Rapid Funding Group, Mayar said getting positive feedback from clients who have benefited from his company's services are always especially important to him and his team.

"We genuinely want to help in a way that is effective and impactful and whenever we can do that, it becomes a special moment for us," he said.

As for unique strategies that have helped Platinum Rapid Funding Group really rise above the rest, Mayar said he has found a perfect combination of a few key approaches. For example, his desire to create an advantageous position in the cash advancement arena has led to him to create a unique business model that involves leveraging manpower, technological resources, and proprietary data and information.

"In addition to employing a uniquely business model, and staying true to our fundamentals, we have been able to forge key alliances that have paved the way for healthy financial growth and expansion," Mayar said in the article.

About Platinum Rapid Funding Group:

Platinum Rapid Funding Group was established in 2012 and is a merchant cash advance provider working with small and medium sized business nationwide. Learn more about Platinum Rapid Funding Group by visiting their website, https://platinumrapidfunding.com/.

