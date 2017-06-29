SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors, won a Sensors Expo 2017 Engineering Excellence Award for the engineering team behind VM1010, its ZeroPower Listening™ piezoelectric MEMS microphone. Vesper also picked up an Honorable Mention award for Innovation at the 2017 Best of Sensors Awards -- which were held on June 28, 2017 at Sensors Expo & Conference in San Jose, CA.

"We are delighted to recognize Vesper as an Engineering Excellence award winner at Sensors Expo. As the first company to deliver piezoelectric MEMS microphones in volume production, Vesper has achieved an industry milestone," said Mat Dirjish, executive editor, Sensors Magazine. "The company has proven that piezoelectric MEMS -- with its inherent benefits of ruggedness and reliability -- are commercially viable and desirable. In the VM1010, it has achieved something more -- introducing the first MEMS microphone to bring voice activation to battery-powered consumer devices -- while drawing nearly zero power."

"MEMS microphones have the potential to make voice a pervasive user interface for the battery-powered smart speakers, wearables/hearables, and Internet of Things devices that we use regularly," said Matt Crowley, CEO, Vesper. "To realize this potential, however, we had to make a tiny, ultra-rugged piezoelectric MEMS microphone that allows product designers to offer touchless user interfaces to consumers, without any power-consumption penalty. The VM1010 was the result, and the engineering team behind it brought the microphone from concept to volume-production in under a year. We are thrilled to receive these wonderful recognitions from Sensors Expo."

Led by CTO and Co-founder Bobby Littrell, the VM1010 engineering team also includes:

Ron Gagnon, director of ASIC technology

Yu Hui, senior MEMS design engineer

Wang-Kyung Sung, senior MEMS design engineer

Adam Whittemore, senior product engineer

Shin Nagpal, senior test/characterization engineer

Arthur Zhao, characterization/mechanical engineer

Tung Shen Chew, integration engineer

About the Sensors Expo Awards

Sensors Expo & Conference (Sensors17), the nation's leading event focused exclusively on sensors and sensor-integrated systems, in conjunction with Sensors Online, hosted the 2017 Best of Sensors Expo Awards. The competition highlights the advances in both innovations and real-world applications of sensors. For more information on the award program, please visit sensorsexpo.com/awards or follow the awards on social media Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Vesper

Vesper is a privately held advanced sensor company based in Boston, MA. With origins at the University of Michigan and initial funding from NASA, NSF and the NIH, Vesper's award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event-detection products via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology. These products include hearables/wearables, smartphones, smart speakers, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and connected cars. Vesper is funded by Accomplice, Amazon's Alexa Fund, AAC Technologies, Hyperplane, and other strategic partners. For more information about Vesper, please contact us via email: info@vespermems.com or web: www.vespermems.com or follow us on social media Twitter, YouTube, and Vesper Blog.

ZeroPower Listening is a trademark, and the Vesper logo is a registered trademark of Vesper. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Embedded Video Available

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3152894



Press Contacts:

Matt Crowley

Vesper

Email: Email Contact



Maria Vetrano

Vetrano Communications

Email: Email Contact



