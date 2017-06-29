Digital Wound Management Systems' Superior Clinical and Cost Benefits to Alter Daily Workflow in Hospitals

Technology developers aim to tap the growth opportunities all along the wound care value chain, finds Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health team

SANTA CLARA, California, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost and disease burden caused by inconsistent and inadequate wound care places modern wound assessment and monitoring systems under the spotlight. Eschewing imprecise wound management tools and methods, such as a basic ruler or measuring tape, to track wounds, hospitals are gradually adopting digital therapies for measurement, imaging and documentation. These novel devices offer 3D assessment of a wound through integration with electronic medical record (EMR) software to deliver clinical and economic benefits to healthcare providers as well as patients.

"There are significant innovation opportunities in digital wound management across the entire wound care and management continuum, right from prevention and diagnosis/detection, to treatment and data-driven care co-ordination," said Frost & Sullivan Transformational Health Industry Analyst Harpreet Singh Buttar. "High-quality medical education and digital tools/guidelines for effective decision making will give a huge boost to the wound assessment and monitoring market."

Global Digital Tools in Wound Assessment and Management, is part of Frost & Sullivan's Advanced Medical Technologies Growth Partnership Subscription. It offers detailed descriptions of:

Modern digital tools and devices used for wound assessment and monitoring;

The current challenges, unmet needs and advances in wound management; and

Competitive structure of innovative companies in the areas of wound care data, heath information, early detection, wound care planning, monitoring and management.

The research covers the regions of Africa, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region (Oceania, China, Japan, Korea, and parts of ASEAN).

Disruptive technologies like telehealth, smart phones, and digital wound care and management tools are altering daily workflows by reducing hospital re-admissions. There is already a noticeable shift from prevention and treatment-based solutions to diagnosis and care co-ordination-based innovations. Acknowledging the potential of the market, participants are seeking convergence opportunities in education and practice to enhance their clinical and health-related outcomes.

"Partnerships between wound assessment solution manufacturers and hospitals/clinics are critical for the effective implementation of digital wound care and management tools and aids," noted Buttar. "As there are numerous unmet needs, the wound care market is highly attractive for investors and manufacturers alike. Including key elements within wound care services will stimulate collaborations among different healthcare professionals, while a shared service list can increase the available treatment options for patients as well as expand the patient pool."

