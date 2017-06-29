HE Solar LLC: HE Solar is Now Offering Installation of Solar Panels in Austin, TX, as Well as Energy Storage Systems

HE Solar Uses Premium Materials and Guarantees that a Licensed Electrician and NABCEP Solar Professional will be On-Site at all Times

BUDA, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / The founders of HE Solar, a small solar company located in Austin, Texas, are pleased to announce that they are now offering installation of solar panels and energy storage systems. For local residents who are looking to switch from electric to solar power, HE Solar now provides solar panels Austin residents can rely on for their quality.

To learn more about HE Solar and the various types of residential solar installations that they offer their clients, please visit the company website at any time.

As a company spokesperson noted, in addition to using only the most premium materials for their solar panels, HE Solar guarantees that a Licensed Electrician and NABCEP Solar Professional will be on-site, at all times. In addition, owners and twin brothers Eric and Derrick Hoffman work with every home owner on the system design, installation and operation.

"Our customers appreciate that the solar system guarantees are being made by the company's owners, instead of a salesman," noted the spokesperson, adding that the Hoffman family has been providing electrical services in the greater Austin area for over 35 years through Hoffman Electric. Now, with the addition of the new installation and energy storage system services, they are happy to provide solar power in Austin.

"As a family company, our main priority is providing a great quality of life for our customers, employees and families. Solar power is our craft and we spare no expense on our continuing education and safety standards. We have no interest in becoming a volumized company that relies on sub contractor labor."

In order to accommodate as many of their customers' homes as possible, HE Solar currently offers four types of residential installation. The most common is asphalt shingle installation; in addition to being the most common roof type in Central Texas, the roof is easily flashed for solar panels. The friendly and experienced team from HE Solar can also work with metal roofs, attaching the solar racking directly to the metal roof seams, with no roof penetration needed. Tile roof installation is also available, as is ground mounted solar panels for home owners with large properties.

About HE Solar:

HE Solar LLC is a small Austin solar company and takes pride in its ability to provide a friendly, stress-free experience for its customers. Find out more at https://www.hesolarllc.com.

