Filly Flair Now Offers a Wide Variety of Women's Clothing Including Boutique Dresses, Lace Dresses and Not Rated Boots

BALTIC, SD / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / Laura Benson, owner of Filly Flair, is pleased to announce that her online and retail store now offers an even wider selection of women's clothing including holiday dresses, boutique dresses, Not Rated boots and many other fashionable items.

To learn more about Filly Flair and check out the wide variety of boutique tops, bottoms, shoes, bridesmaid's dresses and much more, people are welcome to visit the easy-to-navigate website at any time, or come into the retail shop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

As Benson noted, Filly Flair had a rather humble beginning. She started her business back in 2010 out of the basement of her home. At the time, Benson was a single gal who had one key goal in mind: to help every woman feel beautiful in her own skin.

Fast forward seven years later, and Benson is now a wife and mother to two kids, and her company includes the retail location along with a huge warehouse in Baltic, South Dakota. Benson now has a team of 20 employees, and over the years they have shipped hundreds of thousands of orders to customers all over the country.

Now, with the addition of more women's clothing items like lace dresses and more, Benson hopes that more women than ever will find exactly what they are looking for at Filly Flair.

"As a wife and mother, I understand the need to be comfortable and have clothes that you can wear while chasing kids around, but still wanting to look stylish," she said, adding that Filly Flair offers clothing for women of all ages.

"It does not matter if you are a college girl, mother, where you live, or what you do for a living. All women deserve to feel amazing during every season of life."

From the All In Black Lace Dress for $38 that is popular with customers, to the Not Rated A Little Edge Boots for $72, Benson is proud to offer women clothing that will fit a variety of bodies and budgets.

"We thrive on helping women see that they are just as beautiful on the outside as they are on the inside," she said.

