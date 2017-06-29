Global Male Aesthetics Market 2017-2021 - Rising Demand for Non-Surgical Procedures

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global male aesthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Male Aesthetics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in market is rising demand for non-surgical procedures. There has been an increase in the number of non-surgical procedures in the recent years. In 2014, the number of non-surgical procedures performed was 53% of the total procedures, which increased to 55% in 2015. One of the reasons for the rise in number of non-surgical procedures is the rise in popularity and acceptance for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures for facial resurfacing and body contouring procedures, hair removal, and hair regrowth, especially among men.

One trend in market is advancements in technology. The continuous advancement in medical aesthetics is benefitting the global male aesthetics market. Vendors are continuously investing in R&D to come up with new solutions. For instance, medical laser technology such as transdermal focused ultrasound, low-level laser, high intensity focused ultrasound, and monopolar radiofrequency (RF) have gained popularity in non-invasive methods of fat reduction. Recent advances have enabled generating high-efficiency beams of medical use, i.e., 72% in the 780-1,100 nm range. Also, laser-based technologies such as Thermicon address consumer concerns about the limitations of the currently available hair removal products including pain and safety



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is lack of awareness. Men have largely been ignored by both the scientific community and the medical aesthetics industry. The study of beauty and aging had invariably been focused on a female, while mass-media marketing of aesthetic treatments targeted women, resulting in men being less cosmetically savvy lacking basic understanding of cosmetic procedures available in the market.

