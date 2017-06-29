PJSC MAGNIT - Coupon Yield Payment

Press-release

Krasnodar

June 29, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the 2nd Coupon Yield Payment

Krasnodar, Russia (June 29, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-001P-04 series.

Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the second coupon redemption against bonds of the BO-001P-04 series in the amount of 498,600,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue:

Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-001P-04 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number of 4-60525-P-001P-02E as of 23.10.2015, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JWML1 Identification number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment: 4B02-04-60525-P-001P of 30.06.2016 Coupon period which the yield is paid for: The second coupon period (29.12.2016-29.06.2017)

The total amount of the interest to be paid against bonds:

498,600,000 rubles excluding tax and other deductions

The amount of the interest to be paid against one bond:

49.86 rubles The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 10,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement

The record date:

June 28, 2017





The date of the obligation fulfillment:





June 29, 2017

The total amount of the interest paid against bonds following the reporting period:

Following the 2nd coupon period the amount of 498,600,000 rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled.

For further information, please contact:

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Investor Relations Office MagnitIR@magnit.ru

Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562

Website: ir.magnit.com/ Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.