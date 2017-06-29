

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Homeland Security Department enhanced security screening measures for all commercial flights to the United States, but stopped short of extending a ban on laptops in the cabin to more countries.



In March, the US had banned electronic devices larger than a cell phone from the passenger cabins of U.S.-bound commercial flights from ten airports in the Middle East and North Africa.



Announcing the tougher rules Wednesday, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said he is concerned over renewed interest on the part of terrorist groups to go after the aviation sector, and said the enemies are constantly working to find new methods for disguising explosives, recruiting insiders, and hijacking aircraft.



Based on these concerns, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working to raise the baseline of global aviation security to keep the traveling public safe, in coordination with our international partners, he said in a statement.



These measures include enhanced screening of passengers and electronic devices as well as heightened security standards for aircraft and airports in 105 countries.



This will help to secure all commercial flights departing from 280 airports that serve as last points of departure to the United States.



180 airlines operating flights to the US are bound to implement the strict security measures, which are estimated to affect an average of 2,100 flights a day, carrying 325,000 passengers.



Some of the striking measures to come into force are enhancing overall passenger screening; conducting heightened screening of personal electronic devices; increasing security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas; and deploying advanced technology, expanding canine screening, and establishing additional pre-clearance locations.



The DHS has warned that those countries and airlines who fail to adopt these requirements face the risk of additional security restrictions being imposed.



Aviation industry had feared extending laptop ban to more airports and countries.



Ban on carrying electronic devices larger than a smartphone will continue in flights from Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.



