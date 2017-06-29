EL PASO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 --Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) announced today that it has reached agreement with SinglePoint (OTC: SING) to manufacture Premier's new-design CBD Hemp Oil Patch in high volume. SinglePoint is a diversified company with numerous subsidiaries involved in various aspect of the cannabis industry from growers to retail outlets. Launching volume manufacture of its products allows Premier to begin aggressively expanding their distribution network through retail outlets, healthcare facilities, pharmacies, and various on-line shopping platforms.

CBD Hemp Oil Skin Patch is the first product that will be manufactured under this relationship, with additional products envisioned to be included in the near future.

SinglePoint CEO, Greg Lambrecht, stated, "We have been working very hard on making acquisitions and inside sales to boost revenues. This new business will contribute significantly to our revenue goals."

William A. Hartman, President/CEO and co-founder of Premier Biomedical stated, "We are excited that we found a volume supplier for our products. This significantly increases the company's initiatives and enables us to grow revenues through expansion of sales volumes in both domestic and foreign markets. We look forward to working with SinglePoint to continue building current and future planned new products."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

www.premierbiomedical.com/



